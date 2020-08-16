FREY- Ronald Paul Frey, age 66, of Moro, IL, passed away at 4:08 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. The funeral Mass will immediately follow at 6:15 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Jeffrey Goeckner presiding. A private family interment will take place the following day at St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville.



