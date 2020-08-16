1/
Ronald Frey
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FREY- Ronald Paul Frey, age 66, of Moro, IL, passed away at 4:08 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. The funeral Mass will immediately follow at 6:15 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Jeffrey Goeckner presiding. A private family interment will take place the following day at St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral Mass
06:15 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved