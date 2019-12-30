|
|
Ronald Gillihan Ronald Jerome Gillihan, 77, of Cahokia, Illinois, born November 23, 1942 in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. Ronald was retired as a Clerk for Southern Pacific Railroad in East St. Louis, IL. He was a Deacon and Elder at Maplewood Church of Christ, Cahokia, IL. He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Ivan Gillihan and his parents, Silas and Martha, nee Mode, Gillihan; two brothers-in-law, Gene Hoock and Bernie Charlton; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Wilkerson Surviving are his wife of fifty five years, Margaret "Jane" , nee Wilkerson, Gillihan; a daughter, Rhonda (Stanley) Calvin, Sr., of Marine, IL.; two sisters, Janet (Ray) Braun, and Susan Hoock; a sister-in-law, Roy Jean Charlton; a brother-in-law, David Wilkerson. He was also a dear grandfather, great grandfather, (affectionately known as "Grumpy") brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. .on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. Funeral: services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the funeral home with Clergy Dewayne Ray and Tim Ruiz officiating. Burial in Valhalla Gardens of Memory Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 30, 2019