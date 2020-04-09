|
Ronald Goessman Ronald G. Goessman, 82, of New Baden passed away peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born December 30, 1937 to William and Juanita (née Fisher) in West Frankfort, IL. He married Paula Yvonne McGovern on February 16, 1957 in Whittington, IL and she survives in New Baden, IL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Father and Mother-in-Law Pete and Louise (née Dudley) McGovern, son Timothy, and a daughter Pamela. In addition to his wife Paula, he is survived by daughter Lori of Breese, IL, daughter Lesley (Joe) Pitassi of Highland, IL, Granddaughter Taylor (Jordan) Cook of San Antonio, TX, sister Jonita (Charles) Thornbrugh of Lake St. Louis, MO, and Brenda (Dennis) Thomas of Shiloh, IL. Ron enlisted in the U.S. Air Force (USAF) on January 21, 1955 and served our country with distinction for 24 years until his retirement on May 31, 1979. His tours spanned the globe from Okinawa, Japan to Kaiserslautern, Germany honing his craft becoming a subject matter expert (SME) with the devices and keying materials that encrypt our nation's military electronic communications for command and control---aka Communications Security (COMSEC). In November 1982, Ron continued service to our country starting a Civilian Service career that would last until October 1998. This is where he leveraged the full weight of his skillset and became THE COMSEC SME for the USAF. In this capacity, he traveled the globe assuring COMSEC integrity. Responding to a call in 1989 to apply his direct on-site attention and remedy a critical situation During Desert Shield, Ron postponed surgery and dispatched to the desert in Southwest Asia and fixed the problem. Ron's Civilian Service career culminated with him as the Policy Director in the Communications Security, Directorate of Security, Air Force Communications Agency. He received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award for his distinguished service. Ron next served as Vice President of Marketing for EADS North America as a Defense Contractor until his retirement in 2006. Throughout Ron's magnificent careers, he was a dynamic leader, team contributor, strong mentor, or loyal friend to everyone in his very wide orbit. This orbit was quite diverse with neighbors, friends, business executives, and military leaders including general officers. Ron was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. His granddaughter Taylor was the light of his life. He loved watching NCAA College Basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals. Ron was known for his sense of humor and unwavering loyalty to friends and family. His loss will not only be felt by the family, but the entire Air Force community that he loved so much. The family would like to thank all the wonderful neighbors, the medical staff at St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland, and Heartland Hospice. Private funeral services will be held in Ina. A graveside ceremony with full military honors and memorial will be held at a later date. The family asks that memorials be made to the Mrs. Claus Club, a nonprofit whose mission is to bring comfort and caring to cancer patients. Memorials can be made online at MrsClausClub.org or mailed to Mrs. Claus Club, P.O. Box 621, Allison Park, PA 15101. For more information or to send online condolences please visit www.johnstonfuneralhome.com
