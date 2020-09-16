Ronald Hagen

HAGEN - Ronald (Ron) Jesse Hagen, 59 passed away, September 3, 2020 in Portland, OR. Ron was born on January 19, 1961 in St. Louis, MO. Visitation (9 AM 11 AM) and funeral services (11 AM 11:45 AM) will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we respectfully ask that you wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral



