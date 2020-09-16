1/
Ronald Hagen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAGEN - Ronald (Ron) Jesse Hagen, 59 passed away, September 3, 2020 in Portland, OR. Ron was born on January 19, 1961 in St. Louis, MO. Visitation (9 AM 11 AM) and funeral services (11 AM 11:45 AM) will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we respectfully ask that you wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved