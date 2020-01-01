Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
For more information about
Ronald Heyde
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Heyde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Heyde


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Heyde Obituary
Ronald Heyde Ronald G. Heyde, 87, of Mascoutah, IL born April 13, 1932 in Mascoutah, IL died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Health Care Center, Lebanon, IL. Ronald was an electrician for Fritz Electric. He was a member of the American Legion Post 292, Mascoutah Sportsman's Club, Road Runners Club, Car Club, and a U. S. Army Korean War veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roland H. and Marcella, nee Legendre, Heyde and a brother-in-law, Melvin Evans. Surviving is his wife, Helen S., nee Bunn, Heyde whom he married on Oct. 20, 1962 in Mascoutah, IL; two sons, Timothy (Tressa) Heyde of Salina, KS and Steven (Angela) Heyde of Raymore, MO; a grandson, Gregory Heyde of Mascoutah, IL; a great-granddaughter, Payton Heyde of Mascoutah, IL; two sisters; Louise Richardson of Falling Springs, WI and Mary Ann Evans of Mascoutah, IL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Dana and Danielle Heyde. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: From 5 to 8 PM on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 and from 9 to 10 AM Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -