|
|
Rev. Ronald Paul Hilmer Reverend Ronald Paul passed away at home with Jesus on March 3rd, 2019. Survived by his wife Margaret "Maggie" Todd Hilmer, children Jonathan Hilmer, LorriHilmer Hackett, Jim Bone, Lisa Todd Van Buren, Andrea Todd Schneider and brother, Gary Hilmer; loving grandfather, father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Proceeded in death by parents Paul and Lorraine Hilmer, children Donald and RebeccahHilmer and wife Virginia (Bone)Hilmer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of the following organizations in which he faithfully served: Show-Me Lutheran Teens Encounter Christ (TEC), 505 S Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122 or Collinsville/Maryville Evening Lions Club, Attn: Lion Clyde Frey III, Treasurer, 8 Fairlane Drive, Collinsville, IL 62234. Condolences can be made at www.boppchapel.com Service: Will be held Thursday, March 7th, from 3-7 pm at Meramec Bluffs and Friday, March 8th, 10am until time of Celebration service at 11 am at Meramec Bluffs, Chapel of the Cross, 50 Meramec Trails Drive, Ballwin, MO, 63021. Interment Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Collinsville, Illinois. BOPP CHAPEL, Kirkwood MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019