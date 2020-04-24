Ronald Hoercher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Hoercher Ronald R. Hoercher, 83, of Belleville, IL, born August 29, 1936, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Hoercher was a member of PSOP and a former member of the Belleville Elk's Lodge. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth J., nee James, Hoercher, who died on January 19, 2015; and his parents, Roy E. and Ruth L, nee Green, Hoercher. Surviving are his children, Randy J. (Judy) Hoercher and Rhonda R. (Rick) Hoercher-Dawson; and two grandchildren, Ryan Hoercher and Jake (Lynae) Hoercher. Memorials may be made to St. George's Episcopal Church, Belleville, IL, or to Belleville Animal Control. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private graveside services will be held at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL, with Father Robert Eaten officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved