Ronald Hoercher Ronald R. Hoercher, 83, of Belleville, IL, born August 29, 1936, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Hoercher was a member of PSOP and a former member of the Belleville Elk's Lodge. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth J., nee James, Hoercher, who died on January 19, 2015; and his parents, Roy E. and Ruth L, nee Green, Hoercher. Surviving are his children, Randy J. (Judy) Hoercher and Rhonda R. (Rick) Hoercher-Dawson; and two grandchildren, Ryan Hoercher and Jake (Lynae) Hoercher. Memorials may be made to St. George's Episcopal Church, Belleville, IL, or to Belleville Animal Control. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private graveside services will be held at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL, with Father Robert Eaten officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 24, 2020.