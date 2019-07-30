Home

More Obituaries for Ronald Hooker
Ronald Hooker Sr.

Ronald Hooker Sr. Obituary
Ronald Hooker Sr. Ronald L. "Ron" Hooker Sr. 79 of Dupo, IL., formerly of Cahokia, IL. born on June 11, 1940 in Risco, MO., passed away on July 28, 2019 at his residence surround by his loving family. Ron retired from Overnite Trucking in St. Louis, MO. was a member of Calvary General Baptist Church in Dupo, IL. In his younger days loved to go fishing. Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph & Dathney Hooker, a brother Jeffery Hooker and a sister Connie McCollom, granddaughter Katie Bayer. Surviving are his wife of 60 years of bliss Wanda G. Hooker nee Wade, children Ronald (Linda) Hooker of Dupo, IL., Dennis Hooker of Dupo, IL., Julie (Butch) Argus of Dupo, IL. 3 brothers Charles (Sharon) Hooker of Evansville, IL., Larry Hooker of Collinsville, IL., Richard (Rhonda) Hooker of Dupo, IL. 2 sisters Diane (Earl) Chambers of Waterloo, IL, and Brenda (Thomas) McGeehan of Dupo, IL. Grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeremy), Ryan, Little D (Lisa), Whitney, Lindsay (John), Brian (Taylor). Great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Jett, J.T., Trey, Ethen, Evan, Hayden, Jaxon, Kaylee, Braxton,Astrid, Everett. He was a dear uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at www.braunfh.com Memorials may be made to Calvary General Baptist Church in Dupo, IL., or Missouri Humane Society. Visitation: will be on Tuesday July 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd Columbia, IL. and on Wednesday from 9:30 am to 11:00 am . Funeral: services will be on Wednesday at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Brother Gale Lambert and Brother Fred Pringle officiating. Burial will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 30, 2019
