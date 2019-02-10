Ronald Charles Hudson Ronald Hudson age 87, of O'Fallon Ill., born on January 30, 1932 in East St. Louis IL, passed away on Wednesday February 6, 2019 and joined his beloved wife Mary. Ron grew up in East St. Louis,Ill., and attended Central Catholic High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy and trained at the U.S. Naval Amphibious Base, Coronado, Cal. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Medal and United Nations Medal while stationed in Yokosuka and Takayama, Japan. Ron returned home to his beautiful wife Mary, where he worked tirelessly at Jul Fisher Liquor distributor and ultimately as the proprietor of Holiday Liquor Inc. Ron became a business partner with Technibilt, a shopping cart manufacturer, and subsequently accepted a new role as their North American Vice President of Sales until he retired. Ron and Mary raised their family of four children at St. Augustine's Parish, Belleville IL. Ron was a kind man and gentle father who valued family, education and church. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Hudson, nee Augustine and his parents Frank and Marie, nee Bodenburg, Hudson; his sister Marjorie Johnson, nee Hudson and brother Robert Lee Hudson. Surviving are his brothers Frank Joseph "Jay" (Lorella) and David John (Arlene); his four children, Jan (David) Laskowski, Steve Hudson, Jodi (Gene) Pegg, Scott (Kandace) Hudson; 9 grandchildren , Jason Laskowski, Jamie (Todd) Behrmann, Aaron ( Jenny) Hudson, Niki (Tim) Callahan, Natali Hudson, Caitlin Pegg, Kelsey Pegg, Kerri Pegg , Mason Hudson; 4 great grandchildren, Grace Laskowski , GriffenLaskowski, Alec Laskowski, and Gianna Hudson. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Cedarhurst of Shiloh with a special thanks to Erika, Natalie, Jen, Chelsea and Stephanie.Memorial donations can be made to the or Humane Society. Online condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com Visitation: The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 am, Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon Ill. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Wednesday February 13, 2019 at the church, with Msgr. William Hitpas officiating. Burial will follow at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, Ill.. WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon

