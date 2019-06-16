Ronald Hundley Ronald S. Hundley, 59, of Belleville, IL, born Friday, April 29, 1960 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Bria Health Care in Belleville, IL. Ron worked as a manager for Switzer Foods in Belleville, IL. He loved all sports but especially enjoyed playing high school and college football. Ron also enjoyed all kinds of music and especially loved singing Early Morning Rain by Gordon Lightfoot to his children. Ron was a movie buff who watched classic and modern film. His favorite genre was western and was inspired by the story of John Wayne's success. His favorite film was Rio Bravo. Ron had a special bond with his Grandma and Grandpa Switzer and his cousin Rick Switzer. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hundley Jr.; his grandparents, Joseph and Dorothy, nee Stout, Switzer, Robert and Maurine Hundley Sr., and his cousin Rick Switzer. Surviving are his mother, Carolyn, née Switzer, Hundley of Belleville, IL; daughter, Megann Hundley, Belleville, IL; son, Bronson Hundley of High Ridge, MO; sister, Robin (Mike) Luhning of Belleville, IL; uncle, Tony Switzer; aunt, Pat Switzer; niece, Tara Luhning; nephew, Logan Luhning, and many cousins. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com . Please no flowers. Memorials may be given to . Funeral: Private family service was held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Peace Chapel. He was interred to his final resting place at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 16, 2019