Ronald Kelly Ronald Scott Kelly, age 57, born on August 18, 1962 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Friday, August 23, 2019 in Belleville, IL. Scott was a 1980 graduate of Belleville West Township High School. He retired from the Laborers Union Locals 100 and 600 and the Teamsters Union Local 50. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Kelly on February 19, 2016 and his mother, Ruth Rogers Grimming on July 31, 2019. Scott is survived by his two sons, Joshua Kelly (Ceara Hale) of St. Louis, MO and Matthew Kelly of Swansea, IL; the boys' mother, Linda Fietsam; a grandson, Brody Kelly; two brothers, Randy Kelly (Sandy McClelland) of Belleville, IL, John (Jenna) Kelly of Columbia, IL; his sister Rhonda Kelly (Tommy Abernathy) of Fairview Heights, IL; two nieces, Amanda Kelly and Brittany Kelly; a nephew, Drew Kelly; and a great-niece, Avery Bushnell. Scott is also survived by two special cousins that he grew up with and were like brothers, David Wright and Alan Chinn; a special cousin that he worked with for many years, Terry Obermiller and many other special cousins, extended family and close friends. Scott was a great son, father, big brother and friend. He was such a simple man with a huge and caring heart who enjoyed nothing more than being with family. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Per Scott's wishes, cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019