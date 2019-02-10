|
RONALD KINZEL- Ro nald Kinzel, 77, of Okawville, IL, passed away February 8, 2019. Visitation willl be at Campagna Funeral Home in Okawville on Monday from 4 P.M. until 8 P.M. and again on Tuesday from 7:30 A.M. until 9 A.M. then at the church on Tuesday from 10 A.M. until the service hour. Funeral services will be held from the St. Salvator Lutheran Church in Venedy, IL on February 12, 2019 at 11 A.M. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019
