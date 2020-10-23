Ronald Kronenberger

August 28, 1944 - October 19, 2020

Belleville, Illinois - Ronald James Kronenberger, age 76, of Belleville, IL, died on Monday, October 19th, 2020. He was born to Aurthor George & Alvina Betty (nee Carlson) Kronenberger, August 28th, 1944. His father Aurthor George & his brother Aurthor George Kronenberger Jr. preceeded him in death.

Ron was a faithful member of the Apostolic Church; he taught Sunday school when he was 17 years old; he was also a youth leader, deacon & trustee.

He married Pamela Sue when they were very young; it was the marriage everyone said would never last, yet they had just celebrated 56 years of marriage. He worked as a ceiling crane operator at Sligo Steel for 30 years. He had a janitorial service for over 30 years. He cleaned at Liese Lumber and Community First Bank for over 20 years & had his own lawn service for over 30 years. He worked hard & his family never did without. They were foster parents for 12 years & fell in love with their Kenny who had many disabilities, but Ron loved him like his own until the end. He allowed Pamela's twin 8 year old sisters to live with them & he helped raise them like they were his own. For the last fifteen years he lovingly opened their home to his beloved mom to live with them.

He loved classic cars, a good bonfire, Black River, taking rides to Carlyle Lake, & eating out at McDonald's & Red Lobster. He cherished his children & his family. His love was priceless, he had a great sense of humor, & everyone loved to hear him sing & play his guitar. He was a dedicated man of God throughout his life. Ron was a beloved son, an awesome husband, an amazing dad, a wonderful grandpa, a sweet great-grandfather, & above all, a devout man of faith.

Ron is survived by his mother Alvina B. (nee Carlson) Kronenberger of Belleville, IL; sister Darlene (Ralph) Neumeyer of Swansea, IL; brother Randy (Mina) Kronenberger of Guyton, GA; wife Pamela Sue (nee Snyder) Kronenberger of Belleville, IL; five children: Kenneth Christopher (Tina) Kronenberger of Rawling, WY; Daren (Karen) Kronenberger of Bloomington, IN; Wendy Michelle Reische of Daytona, FL; Scott (Andrea) Kronenberger of Belleville, IL; Kenny Ray Kronenberger of Belleville, IL; eight grandchildren: Noah & Tiffany Kronenberger of Rawling, WY; Levi & Elizabeth Kronenberger of Rawling, WY; Megan & Devan Kronenberger of Bloomington, IN; Allyson & Spencer Cain of Manila, AR; Rachel Reische of Mount Dora, FL; Hanna Reische of Apopka, FL; five great-grandchildren: Scottie Long & Freyja Schaffer of Bloomington, IN; Cooper & Callie Sue Cain of Manila, AR; Daxton Taylor of Apopka, FL; Brother & Sister-in-law's: Patricia & Jim Burke of St. Peters, MO; Barbara Campbell of Grandin, MO; Karen Holt of Herrin, IL; Sharon McAnulty of Sikeston, MO; plus numerous nieces, nephews, aunts & uncles.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 from 11 am to 12 pm, followed by a funeral service at noon at Apostolic Church, located at 1648 Lasalle St, Belleville, IL. Memorial donations can be made out to the Apostolic Church of Belleville.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store