Ronald Kronenberger
August 28, 1944 - October 19, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Ronald James Kronenberger, age 76, of Belleville, IL, died on Monday, October 19th, 2020. He was born to Aurthor George & Alvina Betty (nee Carlson) Kronenberger, August 28th, 1944. His father Aurthor George & his brother Aurthor George Kronenberger Jr. preceeded him in death.
Ron was a faithful member of the Apostolic Church; he taught Sunday school when he was 17 years old; he was also a youth leader, deacon & trustee.
He married Pamela Sue when they were very young; it was the marriage everyone said would never last, yet they had just celebrated 56 years of marriage. He worked as a ceiling crane operator at Sligo Steel for 30 years. He had a janitorial service for over 30 years. He cleaned at Liese Lumber and Community First Bank for over 20 years & had his own lawn service for over 30 years. He worked hard & his family never did without. They were foster parents for 12 years & fell in love with their Kenny who had many disabilities, but Ron loved him like his own until the end. He allowed Pamela's twin 8 year old sisters to live with them & he helped raise them like they were his own. For the last fifteen years he lovingly opened their home to his beloved mom to live with them.
He loved classic cars, a good bonfire, Black River, taking rides to Carlyle Lake, & eating out at McDonald's & Red Lobster. He cherished his children & his family. His love was priceless, he had a great sense of humor, & everyone loved to hear him sing & play his guitar. He was a dedicated man of God throughout his life. Ron was a beloved son, an awesome husband, an amazing dad, a wonderful grandpa, a sweet great-grandfather, & above all, a devout man of faith.
Ron is survived by his mother Alvina B. (nee Carlson) Kronenberger of Belleville, IL; sister Darlene (Ralph) Neumeyer of Swansea, IL; brother Randy (Mina) Kronenberger of Guyton, GA; wife Pamela Sue (nee Snyder) Kronenberger of Belleville, IL; five children: Kenneth Christopher (Tina) Kronenberger of Rawling, WY; Daren (Karen) Kronenberger of Bloomington, IN; Wendy Michelle Reische of Daytona, FL; Scott (Andrea) Kronenberger of Belleville, IL; Kenny Ray Kronenberger of Belleville, IL; eight grandchildren: Noah & Tiffany Kronenberger of Rawling, WY; Levi & Elizabeth Kronenberger of Rawling, WY; Megan & Devan Kronenberger of Bloomington, IN; Allyson & Spencer Cain of Manila, AR; Rachel Reische of Mount Dora, FL; Hanna Reische of Apopka, FL; five great-grandchildren: Scottie Long & Freyja Schaffer of Bloomington, IN; Cooper & Callie Sue Cain of Manila, AR; Daxton Taylor of Apopka, FL; Brother & Sister-in-law's: Patricia & Jim Burke of St. Peters, MO; Barbara Campbell of Grandin, MO; Karen Holt of Herrin, IL; Sharon McAnulty of Sikeston, MO; plus numerous nieces, nephews, aunts & uncles.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 from 11 am to 12 pm, followed by a funeral service at noon at Apostolic Church, located at 1648 Lasalle St, Belleville, IL. Memorial donations can be made out to the Apostolic Church of Belleville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 23, 2020.