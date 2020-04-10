|
Ronald Marr Ronald O. Marr, 83, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 in Gofrey, IL. He was born July 23rd, 1936 in Bethalto, Illinois to Melvin H. and Emma (Brunk) Marr. He is preceded in death by his dear wife Sylvia Marr, his parents, and brothers-in-law Nelson Jenkins and Joseph Klamerus. Ronald is survived by sister-in-law Carol Jenkins of Belleville, IL, niece, Lisa (Jerry) Ornellas of St. Louis, MO, niece, Michelle (Chip) Unterberg of St. Louis, MO, nephew, Tim (Christa) Jenkins of O'Fallon, IL, great nieces Megan and Danna, great nephews Adam (McKenna), Andrew, and Alec, cousin, Charles Brunk, and friends. On August 7, 1970 Ronald married Sylvia Klamerus at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East St. Louis, Illinois. He graduated from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville in 1970. Ronald was a retired Cartographer for the United States Department of Defense, Defense Mapping Agency. He had served his country in the United States Army. He was a member and Deacon at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Collinsville, IL. He was a member of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees. Services will be private. Interment will be at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Baptist Children's Home and Family Services in Carmi, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020