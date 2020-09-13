Ronald May Ronald Lee May 57 of Collinsville, Illinois passed away on Tuesday at his home September 8, 2020. Ron was born in E. St. Louis, Illinois on January 8, 1963 the son of the late Donald and Rose Mary nee Carvelot May. Ron previously worked at the Gateway Center in Collinsville, Illinois where he was a superintendent. He is survived by brothers Robert (Sandy) May and Rodney (Teresa) May both of Collinsville, Illinois and one half brother Jim Waters of Pontoon Beach, Illinois. Ron also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. He was preceded by one half brother John Waters. Services: All services are to be private.