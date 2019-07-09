Ronald Lee McPherson 1955 - 2019 Ronald McPherson, 64, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away onTuesday July 2, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois, surrounded by his children and family. Ronald Lee McPherson was born in Piedmont, Missouri to Lee Roy and Joyce McPherson on March 21, 1955. He graduated from East Side High School in 1973. Ronald McPherson was a devoted employee of Grandpa Pigeons for over 30 years. Ronald Lee McPherson is preceded in death by his parents, Lee Roy and Joyce (Sparrow) McPherson; paternal grandparents, Floyd and Velma McPherson, maternal grandparents, Arthur and Mae Sparrow, his sister Catherine McPherson and brother Roy McPherson. Ronald Lee McPherson is survived by his spouse Carol Sue McPherson; his children Paul McPherson of Wentzville, MO and Renae Gardner and Spouse David Gardner of Kingwood, TX. Ronald leaves behind 6 grandchildren Alec McPherson (14), Alicia Zamarron (12) and Landon Zamarron (11) of Kingwood, TX, and Anthony Gardner (15), Gabriella Gardner (14) and Grace Gardner (10) of Hastings, NE. Living family members include: Brothers and Sisters: Raymond (Diane) McPherson of Fairmont, IL, Diana MacNutt of Belleville, IL, Cheryl Claus of Hollywood Heights, IL, David McPherson of St. Louis, MO, Mary McPherson of Hollywood Heights, IL, Daniel (Linda) McPherson of Highland, IL, and Matthew McPherson of Fairview Heights, IL and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation: Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at McLaughlin Funeral Home, 2301 Lafayette Ave. St. Louis, MO 63104 Funeral: Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday July 13, 2019 at McLaughlin Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Arrangements handled by MCLAUGHLIN FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 9, 2019