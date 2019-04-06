|
RONALD MIDDENDORF- Ronald Middendorf, 61, died April 2, 2019. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on April 8, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral procession will leave at 10:45 a.m. on April 8, 2019, from George Renner & Sons, Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, for a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 6, 2019
