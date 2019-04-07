Ronald C. Middendorf Ronald Middendorf, 61, of Belleville, IL, born December 21, 1957, in Belleville, IL, died April 2, 2019, in West Chester, PA, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Born with Down Syndrome, Ron was nonverbal, but always had a wave and smile for everyone and a big hug for those special to him. Growing up in Belleville, IL, he attended Mamie O'Stookey school as a child and worked at SAVE as a young adult. He loved riding his big tricycle on grandpa's farm and playing with his collection of matchbox cars. Ronnie was also skilled in bowling, a beloved pastime. Ronnie moved to West Chester, PA with his sister, Marlene, in 1998 after their mother died. While living in Pennsylvania, Ronnie worked at Handi-Crafters, Inc., doing assembly work, making friends and going to dances. Despite being nonverbal, Ronnie made friends wherever he traveled. Ron developed Alzheimer's disease in 2017. He enjoyed attending the Handi-Crafters Older Adult Center throughout his late adulthood and benefitted from the friendships cultivated in this environment. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Esther, nee, Behrmann, Middendorf. He is survived by two sisters, Marlene (Tom) Vogel and Diane (Larry) Appel; three nieces, Tamara (Aaron) Burg, Elizabeth (John) Martin, and Valerie (Jeremy) Ross; two nephews, Mark (Michelle) Appel, and Patrick (Kristin) Jackson; as well as many cousins and great-nieces and great-nephews. Memorials in Ron's honor may be made to Handi-Crafters, Inc., 215 Barley-Sheaf Rd., Thorndale, Pa, 19372, or online at www.handi-crafters.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral procession will leave at 10:45 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, for a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary