Ronald Moore Ronald F. Moore, 61, of Belleville, IL, born May 29, 1958, in Frankfurt, Germany, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his residence. Ron received his final call for a taxi ride on the morning of December 14, which ended up being his call to be reunited with the Heavenly Father. Ron was the owner of a transportation servicein Bellevilleas well as working formany years as anEmergency Medical Technician for the MedstarAmbulance Service.He wasamember of the Shriners and loved spending time riding his motorcycle. Ronald is preceded in death by; his father and step-mother, Francis and Mary Moore; and a grandson, Theodore Moore. Surviving are his two sons, Ryan (Stephanie) Moore of Belleville, IL, and Craig (Sara) Moore of Abingdon, VA; five grandchildren, Alyssa, Cole, Easton, Isla, and Lincoln Moore; and the mother of his children, Peggy Kumke. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital or to the ALS Association, St. Louis Chapter. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019