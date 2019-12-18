Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Moore Obituary
Ronald Moore Ronald F. Moore, 61, of Belleville, IL, born May 29, 1958, in Frankfurt, Germany, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his residence. Ron received his final call for a taxi ride on the morning of December 14, which ended up being his call to be reunited with the Heavenly Father. Ron was the owner of a transportation servicein Bellevilleas well as working formany years as anEmergency Medical Technician for the MedstarAmbulance Service.He wasamember of the Shriners and loved spending time riding his motorcycle. Ronald is preceded in death by; his father and step-mother, Francis and Mary Moore; and a grandson, Theodore Moore. Surviving are his two sons, Ryan (Stephanie) Moore of Belleville, IL, and Craig (Sara) Moore of Abingdon, VA; five grandchildren, Alyssa, Cole, Easton, Isla, and Lincoln Moore; and the mother of his children, Peggy Kumke. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital or to the ALS Association, St. Louis Chapter. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -