Ronald Olson Ronald Lee Olson, 83, of Belleville, IL, born May 5, 1937, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his residence. Ronald worked for Sverdrup and Parcel as a structural engineer for 43 years before retirement. After retirement he worked as an usher for the St. Louis Cardinals for 20 years. He was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral, the Cathedral Men's Choir and the Metro East Community Chorale. He was a Eucharistic minister at Cathedral and at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. Ronald stayed active with the Monday Morning Golf League, the former Catholic War Vets Friday night bowling league, the Cathedral Red men's slow-pitch softball and volleyball leagues, and the Westhaven senior tennis team. In later years Ron served on the Althoff Catholic High School Monday Bingo Committee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin "Ole" and Marcella "Sally", nee Abegg, Olson. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Nancy E., nee Creed, Olson, whom he married on September 24, 1960; two daughters, Kathleen M. (Wayne) Friederich, and Margaret "Peggy" M. (Bill) Collins; two sons, Michael P. Olson, and Joseph "Matt" Olson; 11 grandchildren, Chris (Ashley) Rieso, Jarrod Friederich, Jesse (Juliene) Watkins, Amanda Taylor, Jenna (Greg) Coumatos, Jillian (Chris) Duran, Taylor Knipp (Richard), Elizabeth Collins, Billy Collins, Skyler Wade, and Alexis Wade Meier; nine great- grandchildren, Kamren, Lillyx, Valkyrie, Grady, Amelia, Mya, Sophia, Isla, and Ayden; a brother, Richard (Janice) Olson; a sister-in-law, Marianne (Robert) Hoeffken; dear family friends, Melinda Wade and Mike Meier; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, to Catholic Urban Programs, St. Peter's Cathedral, or to Althoff Catholic High School. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Funeral: Private funeral services will be held with burial at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.