Ronald Pennell Ronald E. Pennell, 78, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, on February 12, 1942, to Russell E. and Dorthea Carroll Pennell. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Mary Elizabeth Bower (Brian) Charleston, Illinois; Melissa Anne Kimble (Darin), Granite City, Illinois; Amy Holland Davis (Brandon), Los Angeles, California; his dear friend and mother of his daughters, Margaret Holland Pennell; grandchildren, Brian Leeds Bower, Jr., Michael James Bower (Katy), Evan Graham Bower, Margaret London Kimble, and Lawson James Kimble; his sister, Linda Pennell Gerlach (Delbert), and nephew, Kyle Walker, Sparta, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, and niece, Beth Anne Feltenstein. Ron graduated from East St. Louis High School as Salutatorian in 1959. He received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Eastern Illinois University in 1964. He served as President of Sigma Pi Fraternity. He was awarded a Master of Arts in Education from Saint Louis University in 1966. As Department Chairman of the Granite City High School Speech and Theatre Department, he coached Debate and Individual Events, and facilitated the EMPATHY program for high school students. He served in various leadership roles for the Illinois Speech and Theatre Association, SCOTIE, and the National Forensics League. While living in Granite City, he served as a pulpit assistant at First Assembly of God Church and Tri- City Park Tabernacle Church. He was a member of the Collinsville Masquers Community Theatre Company and the Granite City Summerstage Community Theatre, performing as an actor and director of many theatrical productions. One of his greatest joys was watching his family members performing on stage and continuing his passion for the fine arts. He enjoyed studying scripture, playing golf, and reading. Ron leaves a legacy of hundreds of Granite City High School students who received the benefit of his understanding and compassion. Memorials may be made to the Ronald E. Pennell Memorial Scholarship Fund, Attn: Mr. Daren Depew, Principal, Granite City High School, 3148 Fehling Road, Granite City, Illinois, 62040. Service: A private family memorial service will be conducted by the Reverend Donald Stratton, followed by a drive-through visitation at the Irwin Chapel Funeral Home in Granite City on Friday, August 21, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.