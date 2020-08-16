1/1
Ronald Pennell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Pennell Ronald E. Pennell, 78, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, on February 12, 1942, to Russell E. and Dorthea Carroll Pennell. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Mary Elizabeth Bower (Brian) Charleston, Illinois; Melissa Anne Kimble (Darin), Granite City, Illinois; Amy Holland Davis (Brandon), Los Angeles, California; his dear friend and mother of his daughters, Margaret Holland Pennell; grandchildren, Brian Leeds Bower, Jr., Michael James Bower (Katy), Evan Graham Bower, Margaret London Kimble, and Lawson James Kimble; his sister, Linda Pennell Gerlach (Delbert), and nephew, Kyle Walker, Sparta, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, and niece, Beth Anne Feltenstein. Ron graduated from East St. Louis High School as Salutatorian in 1959. He received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Eastern Illinois University in 1964. He served as President of Sigma Pi Fraternity. He was awarded a Master of Arts in Education from Saint Louis University in 1966. As Department Chairman of the Granite City High School Speech and Theatre Department, he coached Debate and Individual Events, and facilitated the EMPATHY program for high school students. He served in various leadership roles for the Illinois Speech and Theatre Association, SCOTIE, and the National Forensics League. While living in Granite City, he served as a pulpit assistant at First Assembly of God Church and Tri- City Park Tabernacle Church. He was a member of the Collinsville Masquers Community Theatre Company and the Granite City Summerstage Community Theatre, performing as an actor and director of many theatrical productions. One of his greatest joys was watching his family members performing on stage and continuing his passion for the fine arts. He enjoyed studying scripture, playing golf, and reading. Ron leaves a legacy of hundreds of Granite City High School students who received the benefit of his understanding and compassion. Memorials may be made to the Ronald E. Pennell Memorial Scholarship Fund, Attn: Mr. Daren Depew, Principal, Granite City High School, 3148 Fehling Road, Granite City, Illinois, 62040. Service: A private family memorial service will be conducted by the Reverend Donald Stratton, followed by a drive-through visitation at the Irwin Chapel Funeral Home in Granite City on Friday, August 21, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved