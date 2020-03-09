|
Ronald Pohl Ronald Joseph "R.J." Pohl, 74, of Urbana, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2020 at his residence. R.J. was born November 15, 1945, in Highland, IL, son of Joseph and Kathryn (Shelby) Pohl. He married Sharon Wallace on August 1, 1970 in Marine, IL. She survives. Also surviving are two sons, Sean Pohl of Dallas, TX, Jason Pohl (Yardley) of San Francisco, CA, and a daughter, Kendra Iffland (David) of Savoy, IL. Five grandchildren also survive, Hazel and Everly Iffland, and Selah Pohl, Tyler Pohl, and Mason Pohl. R.J. served in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant and then worked as an independent insurance agent for over 30 years, finishing his career as the owner of Ring-Wil & Associates in Belleville, IL. He was a strong supporter of the insurance industry and education for its agents. He was very active in the Illinois Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) and helped facilitate the merger of the PIA with the Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois. In addition to his contributions to the insurance industry, he was committed to community involvement. R.J. was a member of Marine Lodge #355 A.F. & A.M. for 38 years and served on the Triad Board of Education for 17 years. He was a trustee for the Marine Community Fire Protection District for 8 years. He was also a member of AINAD Shrine Temple and a lifetime member of the Marine United Church of Christ. In 2015, he and Sharon moved from their lifelong home in Marine to Urbana to be closer to family. He enjoyed travel, reading, learning about the constant changes in technology, and had a keen sense of humor. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his children and grandchildren make their way in the world. Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the Marine United Church of Christ. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com Service: Visitation will be held from 9AM-11AM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Marine United Church of Christ in Marine, Illinois. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM with Rev. Phil Kershner officiating. Renner-Wikoff Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 9, 2020