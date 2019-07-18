Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
(618) 233-7200
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Rhyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Rhyne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Rhyne Obituary
Ronald Rhyne Ronald G. Rhyne, age 79, of Swansea, passed away Sunday evening, July 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Alvira (Elmer) Doerr and Clarence Rhyne. He is survived by two sons, Scott Rhyne of Dallas, Texas and Mark (Eizabeth) Rhyne of O'Fallon, Ill.; his two precious grandchildren, Nathan and Elise Rhyne; and siblings Ken (Arlene) Rhyne, Sandy (Dennis) D'Angelo, Jerry (Marion) Rhyne and Jim Doerr. Ron was a U.S. Army veteran, and proudly served his country. He was a member of American Legion Post 365. He worked in sales for most of his adult life, and retired as an account manager at Marsh Company in Belleville, Ill. A caring man, Ron will be remembered eternally in the hearts of those who knew him. Service: A Memorial Service will be held at 6 pm, Monday July 22, at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 Illinois St., Fairview Heights. Memorial Visitation will be from 4 pm until the time of service
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake View Funeral Home
Download Now