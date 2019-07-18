|
Ronald Rhyne Ronald G. Rhyne, age 79, of Swansea, passed away Sunday evening, July 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Alvira (Elmer) Doerr and Clarence Rhyne. He is survived by two sons, Scott Rhyne of Dallas, Texas and Mark (Eizabeth) Rhyne of O'Fallon, Ill.; his two precious grandchildren, Nathan and Elise Rhyne; and siblings Ken (Arlene) Rhyne, Sandy (Dennis) D'Angelo, Jerry (Marion) Rhyne and Jim Doerr. Ron was a U.S. Army veteran, and proudly served his country. He was a member of American Legion Post 365. He worked in sales for most of his adult life, and retired as an account manager at Marsh Company in Belleville, Ill. A caring man, Ron will be remembered eternally in the hearts of those who knew him. Service: A Memorial Service will be held at 6 pm, Monday July 22, at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 Illinois St., Fairview Heights. Memorial Visitation will be from 4 pm until the time of service
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 18, 2019