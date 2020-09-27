1/1
Ronald Robert II
Ronald Robert II Ronald Richard "Ronnie" Robert II, 38, of St. Louis, MO, formerly of Dupo, IL, born January 15, 1982 in Belleville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his residence. Ronnie was an avid fantasy football player and participated in many special events. He had a larger than life personality with the heart of a teddy bear. He touched and enhanced so many lives. He will be forever in our hearts. AKA "Ronnie Ball Game". He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald "Ron" Robert Sr.; grandparents, Harold and Shirley Woody and Raymond and Margie Robert; and a brother-in-law, Matthew Thorn. Surviving are his mother, Peggy (Karen) Vanwoody of St. Louis, MO; three sisters, Amy (Scott) Paule of Millstadt, IL, Ashley Robert-Shreve of Dupo, IL, Brittany (Angie) Templer of St. Peters, MO; two brothers, Bill (Nadya) Kunkle of Belgium, Sirr-Leonard Wills of New Jersey; stepmother, Barbara Robert of Pinckneyville, IL; two nephews, Trenton and Jackson; five nieces, Kenedi, Taylin, Candyce, Isabel and Lilly Ann; Significant other, Jacki Leal; his beloved fur baby Hank. He was a dear nephew, cousin and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at www.braunfh.com Visitation: will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at Braun Family Funeral Home Columbia, IL. Funeral: A private funeral service will follow. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Dupo Quarterback Club Immediately following his services. CDC guidelines will be followed and mask are mandatory.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 27, 2020.
