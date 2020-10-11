Ronald T. Prando
August 29, 1943 - August 24, 2020
Highland, Illinois - Ronald T. Prando, 76, of Highland, IL, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.
Ronald was born August 29, 1943 in Belleville, IL. He was an Electrical Engineer for Rafco for many years. Ronald enjoyed playing Golf and Bridge in his free time. The family would like to thank all the employees at Highland Healthcare Center for the wonderful care given Ronald.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Irma (nee Weil) Prando.
Ronald is survived by his sister, Janice (John) Villhard of Collinsville, IL; nephews, John Villhard Jr. of Collinsville, IL and Rodney Villhard (Cindy Gonzalez) of Yucaipa, CA; great-nephew, Nicholas Villhard of Olathe, KS and Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.donate3.cancer.org
or the American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org/1700d2l
. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com
.
COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 50 persons at any one time during the visitation or memorial service. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Martha Thierheimer officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.