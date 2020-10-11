1/1
Ronald T. Prando
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald T. Prando
August 29, 1943 - August 24, 2020
Highland, Illinois - Ronald T. Prando, 76, of Highland, IL, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.
Ronald was born August 29, 1943 in Belleville, IL. He was an Electrical Engineer for Rafco for many years. Ronald enjoyed playing Golf and Bridge in his free time. The family would like to thank all the employees at Highland Healthcare Center for the wonderful care given Ronald.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Irma (nee Weil) Prando.
Ronald is survived by his sister, Janice (John) Villhard of Collinsville, IL; nephews, John Villhard Jr. of Collinsville, IL and Rodney Villhard (Cindy Gonzalez) of Yucaipa, CA; great-nephew, Nicholas Villhard of Olathe, KS and Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org or the American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org/1700d2l. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com.
COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 50 persons at any one time during the visitation or memorial service. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Martha Thierheimer officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved