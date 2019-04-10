Roland "Squeak" D. Wilson Roland Wilson, 80, of Coulterville, IL; born on November 5, 1938 in Sparta, IL passed away on Sunday, April 07, 2019 at Sparta Community Hospital in Sparta, IL. Mr. Wilson was the owner and operator of Wilson's Service Station. He was a member of Grandcote Reformed Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon. He was a member of the Coulterville Lions Club, the Coulterville Fire Department and EMT. Roland was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners. He was preceded in death by his parents James Merle and Meridith Kathleen, nee Wasson, Wilson. Two brothers Larry Wilson; Dick Wilson. He is survived by his wife Laura, nee Smith, Wilson. Three daughters Patti Birchler of Coulterville, IL; Cindy Wilson of St. Louis, MO; Paula (Ronnie) Lewis of Blaine, TN. Three granddaughters Crissy (Richard) Adams of Arnold, MO; Crystal Wilson of St. Louis, MO; Michaela Wilson of St. Louis, MO. Four great-grandchildren David Longshore; Erika Adams; Chance James Wilson; Blake D. Wilson. One sister Bonnie Dickinson. Memorials may be made to Grandcote Reformed Presbyterian Church; Coulterville Fire Department or the Coulterville Historical Society. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com Visitation: Friends may call at Grandcote Reformed Presbyterian Church in Coulterville, IL on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm and on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:00am to 11:00am. Funeral: Services will be held at Grandcote Reformed Presbyterian Church in Coulterville, IL on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00am with Rev. Jim Stark and Rev. Doug Lueth officiating. Interment: Burial will be held in the Coulterville Cemetery in Coulterville, IL HEIL-SCHUESSLER SINN FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary