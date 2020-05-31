Ronald Wilson Ronald G. Wilson, age 69, of Edwardsville, IL, born July 27, 1950 in Granite City, IL, died after a long battle with heart related issues on May 24, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Extended Care in St. Louis, MO. Ron was a retired print room Computer Operator having worked for General American Life Insurance and then for A.G. Edwards. He loved the outdoors along with his horses, dogs and cats, and previously belonged to the Madison County Trailblazers Saddle Club. In his younger years he taught SCUBA diving and was a past member of Bubble Masters. But, his utmost favorite thing to do was ride his Harley with his cousin Phil Creath. He was preceded in death by his father, George R. (Lodean) Wilson, and his mother, Doris (Harold) Wilson-Malone. Surviving Ron is his wife of 42 years, Gail (nee Earlin) Wilson; son, Kerry (Donna Perkins) Timmons; three grandchildren, Kamron, Kaleb and Kaylynn Timmons; sister, Patricia (Norm) Rhea; stepsisters, Debbie (Geof) Dubson and Libby (Mark Curtis-Camphouse; stepbrother, Richard (Lynn) Curtis; brother-in-law, Gary (Katie) Earlin; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Service: In respect to Ron's wishes he will be cremated, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Madison County Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 Edwardsville, IL 62025.