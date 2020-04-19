Ronald Yociss Fortified with the sacrament of Holy Mother Church, Ronald Francis Yociss passed away on April 13, 2020. Ron was born on October 23, 1935 and grew up as part of the "silent generation," but everyone who knew Ron understood that he could be anything but silent. An armchair philosopher, he loved to ask questions and talk about anything and everything politics, religion, the stock market, current events, fate, serendipity, luck, blessings and grace. A young boy growing up in East St. Louis, Illinois, he would love to tell the story of how the Holy Spirit, in the form of a dove, followed him all the way home from school one day. That divine intervention became the monumental change in his life. At age 7, he chose to attend Holy Angels Catholic grade school. From there, he graduated from Christian Brothers College in 1953 and was an outstanding student and varsity athlete in football, basketball and track. He treasured the excellent education he received at CBC and the lifelong friendships that were forged during his time there. His faith became the foundation in his life that kept him grounded, became his source of strength, and his port throughout the storms of life. He began and ended each and every day of his life with a prayer. Ron was at his very core a family man, deeply devoted to his wife, Shirley, of 63 years, his children and grandchildren. To him, family and friends were everything and the source of love that fed his soul. A lifelong learner, Ron was an avid reader and had a curiosity about life and people and loved to ask questions and engage in conversation. He was an Eagle Scout, an amateur photographer and played the piano beautifully by ear (always saying, gosh, I really need to work on learning to read music). And how he loved to play. Many a summer night was spent with Dad setting out the baseball bases and pitching the whiffle ball so that all the neighborhood kids could play. Thanksgiving was always spent playing flag football with the family, overeating, and talking about the meal. Hiking at Pere Marquette was a family favorite every fall, followed by dinner at the Lodge and a complete analysis of that dinner. Later in life, Dad and Mom travelled many times to Tucson, Chicago, Dallas, Europe, and Durango, Colorado. The latter becoming a family and friends favorite destination. All of Ron's life choices were made based on the highest levels faith and ethics, love of family and friends, and hope for the future. Ron received his degree in mechanical engineering from Washington University in 1957. After 6 years with Emerson Electric, spent the next 34 years in a distinguished career at McDonnell Douglas. He retired at age 62 from Boeing and deeply felt that his life's work helped end the Cold War. Ron was a 20-year cancer survivor. The fight intensified the last two years with several hospitalizations due to sepsis, cancer fighting drugs, and other medical complications. Through it all, Ron put one foot in front of the other, kept the faith and forged ahead. In the end with options running down, he came home with his family and hospice and made his last stand. After a brave and valiant fight, he passed away in the early morning hours on April 13, 2020. Ron is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley (née Hlavek); daughter Karen (Sarikas) of Tucson, Arizona (husband Mike and son John Brian); son Ronnie of Dallas, Texas (wife Lisa and daughter Megan); son John of Chicago, Illinois; brother Frank Yociss and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by beloved lifelong friends from Belleville, Holy Angels, CBC, Washington University, the Kappa Sigs, and the Boeing breakfast group. And so we close with the lyrics from one of Dad's favorite songs"The Impossible Dream": "And the world will be better for this, That one man, scorned and covered with scars, Still strove with his last ounce of courage, To reach the unreachable stars. " Dad, we will miss you each and every day, hold you in our hearts forever, and love you to infinity and beyond. With gratitude, memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or to Our Lady Queen of Peace grade school. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: A Mass is pending with the hope that we will be able to all gather to honor Ron sometime in late June.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020.