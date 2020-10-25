Ronda Munie

May 23, 1957 - October 5, 2020

Belleville , Illinois - Ronda Marie Munie was born to Ronald and Marie Munie on her father's 21st birthday on May 23, 1957. She was the 2nd of 3 children & grew up in Lebanon, IL with her brother, Kim, and sister, Michelle.

She began her own family in 1980 when she welcomed her daughter, Heather Dawn, in the world. Seventeen months later she was blessed with another daughter, Tiffany Marie. Seven years later God answered her prayers by giving her the boy & girl twins she had always asked for, Adam Ronald and Amber Renee.

On Oct. 12th, 2001 she married Edward Koebernik. She expressed being proud of their strong bond. She shared that they never fought & always respected each other. A few years ago they added a fur baby, Wolf, to their family. She took him with her everywhere.

Every Sunday she would listen to the St. Louis Cardinals as she prepared dinner for her husband, children, and grandchildren. She loved doing arts & crafts with her grandchildren: Cheyanne, Logan, Dominic, Rhyleigh, and Kennedie.

On Oct. 5th, 2020 Jesus told her that her work on Earth was done. He wrapped her in his loving arms and carried her home.

Her family invites you to celebrate her life on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at St. Nicholas Church in O'Fallon, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM & Mass at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to St. Nicholas Church in her honor.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store