Ronda Munie
1957 - 2020
May 23, 1957 - October 5, 2020
Belleville , Illinois - Ronda Marie Munie was born to Ronald and Marie Munie on her father's 21st birthday on May 23, 1957. She was the 2nd of 3 children & grew up in Lebanon, IL with her brother, Kim, and sister, Michelle.
She began her own family in 1980 when she welcomed her daughter, Heather Dawn, in the world. Seventeen months later she was blessed with another daughter, Tiffany Marie. Seven years later God answered her prayers by giving her the boy & girl twins she had always asked for, Adam Ronald and Amber Renee.
On Oct. 12th, 2001 she married Edward Koebernik. She expressed being proud of their strong bond. She shared that they never fought & always respected each other. A few years ago they added a fur baby, Wolf, to their family. She took him with her everywhere.
Every Sunday she would listen to the St. Louis Cardinals as she prepared dinner for her husband, children, and grandchildren. She loved doing arts & crafts with her grandchildren: Cheyanne, Logan, Dominic, Rhyleigh, and Kennedie.
On Oct. 5th, 2020 Jesus told her that her work on Earth was done. He wrapped her in his loving arms and carried her home.
Her family invites you to celebrate her life on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at St. Nicholas Church in O'Fallon, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM & Mass at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to St. Nicholas Church in her honor.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Church
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Church
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
Adam, I was so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. Wishing you and your family solace and peace of mind at this difficult time.
Lynn Bowen
Friend
October 20, 2020
Our hearts go out to your family during this time and we will continue to keep you in our thoughts and prayers
Nikki & Khadidra Draughan-Ellis
Friend
October 19, 2020
Ronda, you will forever be remembered as my coupon-clipping Aunt. I recall the first time I met you, Heather and Tiff at Grandma Nagel’s house in Summerfield. I was so excited to have more cousins! Eventually more cousins followed with the birth of Amber and Adam. You are already missed, but am thankful that your pain ended. Love you!
Katie Lanning-Reymond
Family
