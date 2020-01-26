|
Ronnie Jarrett Ronnie D. Jarrett, Sr., 73, of Mascoutah, IL, born August 30, 1946, in East St. Louis, IL, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Jarrett retired as a field inspector in the Architectural Industry. Previously he worked for the St. Clair County Weatherization Program. He was preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Lilly Mae, nee White, Jarrett; a granddaughter, Avery Ann Humphries; and a sister, Diana Case. Surviving are his wife of nearly 39 years, Cecelia M., nee Hettenhausen, Jarrett, whom he married on May 9, 1981; four sons, Ronnie D. Jarrett, Jr. of Florida, Matthew (Mindy) Jarrett of Springfield, IL, Michael (Tricia) Humphries of Mascoutah, IL, and Douglas (Carmin) Humphries of Colorado Springs, CO; 10 grandchildren, Matthew Jarrett II, Gage Jarrett, Dylan Jarrett, Taylor Jarrett, Jurni Jarrett, Madison Humphries, Drew Humphries, Evan Humphries, Ryin Marie Humphries, and Jarrid Humphries; one great-grandchild, Kamden Jarrett; and a half-brother, Carl Sadkowski of Pocahontas, IL; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice or to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020