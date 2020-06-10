Ronnie Langford Sr.
LANGFORD SR. - Ronnie H. Langford Sr., 78 of Granite City passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Ronnie was born on October 24, 1941. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 11am until the time of the service at 1pm. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow with full military rites at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 10, 2020.
