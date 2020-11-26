1/
Rosalee Alberta Mattea
1942 - 2020
Rosalee Alberta Mattea
September 23, 1942 - November 18, 2020
Glen Carbon, Illinois - Rosalee A. Mattea, 78, of Glen Carbon, IL, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her residence.
She is survived by her spouse, Stanley Mattea, Glen Carbon, IL; children, Earl Mattea, Brenda Mattea, and Denise Nolen, all of Glen Carbon, IL; grandchildren, Charity, Timothy Noland, Samantha Noland, Christopher Mattea, and Justin Wyatt; brother, Bob (Ruth) Henry, Dow, IL; sister, Bernice Vallero, Red Bud, IL; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Friday, November 27, 2020, 10:30 -11:00am, Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville.
Funeral: Friday, November 27, 2020, 11:00am, Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville.
Interment: St. James Cemetery.
Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 26, 2020.
