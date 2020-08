DOOLEN - Rosalia C. Doolen, 95, passed away at Friday August 14, 2020 at Riverside Rehab & Healthcare in Alton. She was born on April 22, 1925 in Edwards-ville, IL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Arrangments handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store