Rosalie "Rose" Miller Rosalie Miller, age 76, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Liberty Village, Maryville, IL. Rose was born on June 9, 1942 in St. Louis, MO, a daughter of the late Michael and Ruby (Witt) Lengyel. Rose worked as a cashier at Kresge Dime Store, and she also worked as a security guard for many years. Rose enjoyed dancing, playing all kinds of games with her family and friends; she especially enjoyed gambling at the casino and playing bingo. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family. Rose loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husbands, George French and Robert Miller; brother, Charles Stief Witt; and by her sister, Janet Dixon. Rose is survived by her loving children, Michael John (Shelly) French of Algonquin, IL, Trudy Lin (Steve Kiefer) Baxter of Belleville, IL and Karen Sue (Mike) Thomas of St. Genevieve, MO; dear sisters, Marie (Dave) Martin of Granite City, IL, Joan Snodgrass of Salem, AR and Micky (Bruce) Davenport of Hopkinsville, KY; fianc‚, Charles "Chuck" Dary of St. Louis, MO; proud grandmother to nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial donations may be given to or Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Southern Illinois. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Service: In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL.



