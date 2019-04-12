Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Roscoe Friese Obituary
Roscoe Friese Jr. Roscoe Leroy Friese, Jr., age 55, of Wolf Lake, IL, born on October 7, 1963 in Cape Girardeau, MO, died on April 6, 2019 at his residence in Wolf Lake, IL. Roscoe was a truck driver for Friese Trucking in Atmore, Alabama. He was a great handyman and everyone's personal mechanic. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe Leroy and Doris Faye, nee, Totty, Friese, Sr.; and two brothers, Roscoe Daniel Friese and Larry Eugene Friese. Roscoe is survived by his son, Donald Joe Friese; his daughter, Christina Marie Friese; his step-daughter, Jenifer Davis; his grandchildren, Kayla, Donald, Leroy, Dayton, Destanee, Jermicka, Jerrick, Wurmie, Jamie, Cheyenne and Thomas; his sister, Bitsey Ann; his brothers Danny Wallheimer and Kevin Price; his ex-wife, Dee and his partner of many years, Kathy. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Servicce: Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Cremation will follow services.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019
