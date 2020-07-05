Rose Ann Fischer Rose Ann Fischer, nee Moehle, 71, of Belleville, IL, died Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born September 29, 1948, the first of nine children of Walter J. Moehle and Agnes Matika Moehle. She attended Cathedral Grade School and was a 1966 graduate of the Academy of Notre Dame. She was an employee of Castle Haven Nursing Home for 27 years before her retirement. Rose Ann married James G. Fischer on September 28, 1984. Jim passed away on April 13, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a grandson Corbin Evans; a brother Daniel Moehle; two sisters, Patricia Crady and Kathleen Buehler; and a special aunt, Bea Matika, who died in May, 2020. Surviving are two step-daughters: Sherry (Tom) Martindale of Belleville and Barbara Evans of Mascoutah. Rose Ann had four grandchildren, Cody Schubert, Caitlin Evans, Taylor Evans and Katherine Martindale. Rose Ann, #1 of 9, is also survived by three sisters, a sister-in-law, and two brothers: Mary Ellen King (Lonny) of Eugene, OR, Maria Moehle of Belleville, Veronica (Greg) Holtgrewe of Paducah, KY, Jan Moehle of Belleville, David G. Moehle of Belleville, and John (Sally) Moehle of St. Louis, MO. She is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews whose lives she enjoyed being a part of. Rose was a lifelong resident of Belleville and loved its history. Her roots date back to Belleville's early years when her great-grandfather had his blacksmith shop on Mascoutah Avenue. She had a knack for finding treasures at yard sales and flea markets and displaying them at her home or her antique stall. Everyone who knew Rose Ann and Jim knew that they loved cats. They had many cats over the years; their surviving one is named Teddy. She loved growing flowers and decorating her yard with interesting ornaments. Rose Ann was a giver of care and support to many, including her husband Jim, her siblings, and her friends. Rose Ann faced her illness of cancer with bravery and courage. In her last weeks, she was cared for by family members at the family home on Park Avenue with the support of hospice. Memorials may be made to the cat rescue organization, St. Clair TNR and Rescue, 120 W. Washington St. #74, Belleville, IL 62220 or Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62220. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Funeral: Private family services will be held with burial at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL