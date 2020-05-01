Rose Bardsley Rose Marie Bardsley, nee Decker, 85 of Collinsville, IL, born on June 24, 1934 in Highland, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Cedarhusrt of Edwardsville, IL. Rose Marie was a member of LaClaire Christian Church, Edwardsville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Bardsley, Sr., whom she married on November 14, 1953 in Maryville, IL; a daughter, Laura Bardsley; a granddaughter, Heather Bardsley; brothers and sisters, Joseph "Bud" Bardsley, Bertha Meyer, Fred "Fritz" Bardsley, Margie Decker and Theresa Lanahan. Surviving are her son and daughter, John A. (Patricia) Bardsley, Jr. of St. Jacob, IL and Linda Brockman of Bethalto, IL; grandchildren, Jason, Tim, Danielle, Melissa, Derek, Autumn, Leif and Amy; great grandchildren, Evan, Abby, Allie, Aiden, Cooper, Willow, Faye, Ben and Jacob. Memorials may be made to LaClaire Christian Church, Edwardsville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hakassly.com. Service: Private services will be held. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 1, 2020.