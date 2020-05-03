Rose Herbert Rose Cecilia Herbert, nee Robben, 86, of Collinsville, IL, born March 9, 1934, in Germantown, IL, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence. Rose loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, and enjoyed quilting with the St. Teresa Women's Club, and playing cards with her senior friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold D. "Herb" Herbert, who died on September 16, 2014; her parents, George and Emelia, nee Billhartz, Robben; two brothers, George "Squirt" Robben and Vincent "Ruby" Robben; and two sisters, Theresa Kniepmann and Sally Netemeyer; Surviving are her children, Bruce (Cyleta) Herbert of Georgetown, TX, Sharon Herbert of Collinsville, IL, Lisa Collins of Decatur, IL, Bob (Michelle) Herbert of Decatur, IL, and Brad Herbert of Festus, MO; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Florence Weidner, Mary Ann Bohnenkemper, Eleanor Henken, Emilia Poelker, and Patty Huels; and a brother, Francis Robben. Memorials may be made to St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2020.