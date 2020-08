Or Copy this URL to Share

COOPER - Rose Marie Cooper, 86, of Granite City, IL passed away August 16, 2020 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. She was born on July 8, 1934. The family will hold a memorial service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville at a later date. Arrangements handled by Wojstrom Funeral Home



