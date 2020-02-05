|
Rose Fitzgerald Rose Marie (Germann) Fitzgerald, 77 years old of Millstadt, IL, passed on with peace and dignity on January 31, 2020, at the Dammert Care Center, located at Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville, IL. She was born December 6, 1942 in Belleville, IL. Rose Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lee Fitzgerald who passed on February 26, 2019. They were married on April 28, 1962. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Ophelia, nee Nollmann, Germann. She is survived by her son, Scott Alan Fitzgerald of Edwardsville, IL., her dear grandchildren, Bryce Fitzgerald, who is a student at Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, and Megan Renee Fitzgerald, who is a junior at Edwardsville High School. Her cousins were always very dear to Rose Marie, for her mother wanted her to learn to share and gave her the opportunity to often be with them as she was growing up. Rose Marie loved life, people, nature and nature's creatures. She always gave God first place in her life. Throughout her banking career, she had many wonderful opportunities to relate to people and let her light shine, always enriching the lives of others in a positive way. During this time, she also assisted her husband Gary for many years as he photographed families with their animals and pets in the concept he called Rustic Originals. A great horse-lover, Rose Marie had a special fondness for her horse-loving friends, who were all very supportive during her illness, along with her wonderful family and friends. As volunteer ambassador for the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce, a life-long active member of Zion Evangelical Church in Millstadt, a volunteer for Minds Eye and countless civic organizations during her banking career, her goal was to be the best she could be. She was a great believer in the Unity Way of Life, which incorporates all faiths, looking for the good in others with non-judgemental love. After her retirement from banking, she enjoyed participating in Circa 87 movies filmed in the Belleville area, where she met a diverse group of interesting and creative people. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Zion Evangelical Church elevator fund, the Minds Eye organization or a . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL., and on Saturday, February 8, 2020 an hour before the service at Zion Evangelical Church in Millstadt, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Zion Evangelical Church in Millstadt, IL., with Rev. Darrell Weber, officiating. Entombment will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory Mausoleum in Belleville, IL. Leesman Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020