Rose Lee Gayer Rose Gayer, nee Forbeck, Gayer, 70, of Belleville, IL; born on July 17, 1948 in Belleville, IL; passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Mrs. Gayer worked as a customer service representative for Landshire Foods. She was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church. Rose enjoyed playing bingo and cards. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Leona, nee Linder, Forbeck. Her husband Donald Gayer whom she married in September of 1980 and who passed away in May of 1997. One brother William Forbeck. She is survived by her loving daughter Crystal (Paul Buxton) Gayer of Belleville, IL. One brother Robert (Glayds) Forbeck of Millstadt, IL. One sister-in-law Diane Forbeck of Mascoutah, IL. Two nieces Debra (Barry) Hayden of Millstadt, IL; Lisa (Tracy) Lorenzen of Chrisman, IL. One nephew Robert (Pamela) Forbeck of Millstadt, IL. She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Visitation: Friends may call at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church in Belleville, IL on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Funeral: Services will be held at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church in Belleville, IL on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with Father William McGhee officiating. A celebration of Rose's life will be held at TR's Place in Belleville, IL at 4 p.m.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 7, 2019