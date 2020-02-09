|
Rose Guetterman Rose Marie Guetterman, nee Helfrich, 88, of Swansea, IL, born November 10, 1931, in Smithton, IL, died Friday, February 7, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Guetterman was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Otilia, nee Becker, Helfrich; three brothers, Walter Helfrich, Harry Helfrich, and Norman (Mary) Helfrich; a sister, JoAnn Helfrich; and a brother-in-law, Clarence Stehl. Surviving are her husband of 66 years, James H. Guetterman whom she married on June 11, 1953; three daughters, Joan (Michael) Kauling of Belleville, IL, Barbara Jansen of Belleville, IL, and Julie Guetterman of Chicago, IL; two grandchildren, Lea Kauling (Jeffrey Dwyer) and Allison Kauling; a great-granddaughter, Lillian Rose Dwyer; a brother, Leon (Carolyn) Helfrich of Freeburg, IL; a sister, Mary Stehl of Smithton, IL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces; and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Cathedral. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Burial will be held at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020