Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Guetterman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Guetterman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Guetterman Obituary
Rose Guetterman Rose Marie Guetterman, nee Helfrich, 88, of Swansea, IL, born November 10, 1931, in Smithton, IL, died Friday, February 7, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Guetterman was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Otilia, nee Becker, Helfrich; three brothers, Walter Helfrich, Harry Helfrich, and Norman (Mary) Helfrich; a sister, JoAnn Helfrich; and a brother-in-law, Clarence Stehl. Surviving are her husband of 66 years, James H. Guetterman whom she married on June 11, 1953; three daughters, Joan (Michael) Kauling of Belleville, IL, Barbara Jansen of Belleville, IL, and Julie Guetterman of Chicago, IL; two grandchildren, Lea Kauling (Jeffrey Dwyer) and Allison Kauling; a great-granddaughter, Lillian Rose Dwyer; a brother, Leon (Carolyn) Helfrich of Freeburg, IL; a sister, Mary Stehl of Smithton, IL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces; and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Cathedral. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Burial will be held at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -