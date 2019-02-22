Home

ROSE HOUSE- Rose House age 87, of Edwardsville, Illinois died at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at St. Andrew's Place in Eureka, Missouri. There is no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Fr. Daniel Bergbower officiating. According to her wishes her body was donated to St. Louis University School of Medicine. Arr. by Weber & Rodney Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019
