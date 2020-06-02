Rose Lemieux Rose ( Mudd ) Lemieux of Lakewood, CO died May 31,2020. She was born September 2,1933 in East St. Louis, IL to the late Victor and Edna (Donohoo) Mudd. She graduated from St. Teresa Academy and worked as an executive secretary in Denver before her retirement. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband L. David Lemieux, brothers James, Hugh, George, Bert and Richard Mudd and two sisters Alice Pinion and Edna Lemke. She is survived by her son, Larry (Ann) Lemieux of Arvada,CO; daughters Linda (Joseph) Sheader of Grand Junction, CO and Julie Lemieux of Lakewood CO, two grandchildren Kerry and Lorien, four great grandchildren, sisters Mary Bridges of Chicago, IL, Mercedes Tonies of Poynette, WI , Kathleen Coder of Belleville, IL and numerous nieces and nephews. Rose was a much loved and gentle soul. The world is less without her in it. Services: Funeral arrangements are pending at Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary with burial in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.



