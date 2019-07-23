Home

POWERED BY

Services
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-9500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
Glen Carbon, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose McCoy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose McCoy Obituary
Rose McCoy Rose Marie Matson McCoy, 81, went to be with the Lord, Monday, July 15, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Harley Dean Matson and Walter McCoy and sisters, Wanda Rosson and Deanna Skaggs. She leaves behind niece Eva Wright, nephew Samuel (Debra) Rosson, great nephews Shawn (Stephanie) Skaggs, Willie Morgan, David (Finessa) and Daniel (Christa) and four great-great nieces and nephews. Along with stepson Christopher McCoy and special friend Bernadette Guy-Marshall. Rose enjoyed watching Cardinal baseball with Rocky her African Grey Parrot and lounging with her many cats over the years. She wore many hats over her lifetime but was especially proud to be known as a registered nurse, chef, Glen Carbon Police dispatcher and a Walmart greeter. She was a faithful member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and was frequently a volunteer for their Food Pantry. She will be sadly missed by many. Memorial donations may be given to St. Cecilia's Food Pantry. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel or church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Visitation: will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary service at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, IL. Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Glen Carbon, IL. Interment will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Irwin Chapel
Download Now