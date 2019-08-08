|
Rose Morris Rose Pauline Morris (née Grant), 98, was called home by the Lord on August 4th 2019. Rose was born June 24, 1921 in Cairo, Illinois to James and Adele Grant. She was a caring woman who was kind to everyone she met. She loved God, reading her bible and worshiping at First Baptist Church of Fairview Heights, IL. Rose loved to read books of all kinds and she never missed an opportunity to tell her friends about the family she loved so much. On the evening of August 4th 2019 she was embraced by the Lord and is now reunited with her love and husband Royce. She will be deeply missed by her adoring family and her countless friends. She is survived by her children; David G. Morris (Margaret nee Amann) of Smithton, IL and Linda D. Amos (William) of O'Fallon, IL; her five grandchildren; David G. Morris, Jr. (Lisa nee Boushard) of Perryville, MO; Neal A. Morris (Candi nee McMaster) of Big Rock, IL, Mary Ann Acord of Red Bud, IL, Lt. Colonel John M. Gruenke of Crestview, FL and Matthew R. Amos (Courtney Sutphen) of St. Louis, MO; and eight great grandchildren; Amanda Acord, Jill Morris, Julie Morris, Claire Amos, Winchester Morris, Aviston Morris, Evander Morris and Solomon Morris; two sisters, Shirley Strong and Sue Kerwin of Carlyle, IL; a sister-in-law, Montez Grant of Henderson TN; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Royce William Morris whom she married on March 22, 1941; her parents, James T. and Adele A. Grant (nee Tucker); her sister, Mary T. Rozzell (nee Grant); her brother James "Buddy" Grant and a great granddaughter, Trinity Morris. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the library fund of First Baptist Church, 10401 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, IL. 62208. Service: Visitation will be held Saturday August 10th at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 North Illinois Ave, Fairview Heights at 10:00 with service at 11:00 with Dr. James Kerr officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019