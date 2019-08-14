|
Rose Viner Rose Marie Viner, nee Lampey, age 75, of Cahokia, IL, died on Monday, August 12, 2019 at her home. She was born on June 1, 1944, the daughter of Steven and Catherine Lampey. he was preceded in death by her husband, Norman A. Viner, in 1998. Rose is survived by her sisters, Patricia (Alvin) Isaak of New Baden, IL, Barbara (Don) Gambill of Terre Haute, IN; her nieces, Kimberly Isaak of New Baden, IL and Susan (Thomas) Lolis of Macon, GA; and her great-nieces, Zoe Lolis and Georgia Lolis. She was deeply loved and will be missed dearly. Rose retired after 37 years as a Data Entry Supervisor from AAA Auto Club of Missouri. She was an avid Cardinals fan, both baseball and football, and loved to travel, especially on the many cruises she took. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, and doted on her great nieces. Rose had a great love for animals, cats in particular. She will be remembered for her generosity and as a caring, loving woman. Memorials may be made to the or to Susan G. Komen. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church, New Baden, IL with Father Gene Neff officiating. Interment will be held in Wolf Creek Cemetery, Eldorado, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019