POARCH - Rosella Ann Poarch, 65, of Granite City, IL passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. A private family service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. A private burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel, Granite City.

