Rosemarie Schenk
SCHENK- Rosemarie Schenk, age 88 of Collinsville, IL, born January 28, 1932 in Chicago, IL, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Funeral mass will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 207 Vandalia, Collinsville, IL 62234 with Father John Beveridge celebrant. She will be interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO alongside her husband.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 1, 2020.
