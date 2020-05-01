Or Copy this URL to Share

SCHENK- Rosemarie Schenk, age 88 of Collinsville, IL, born January 28, 1932 in Chicago, IL, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Funeral mass will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 207 Vandalia, Collinsville, IL 62234 with Father John Beveridge celebrant. She will be interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO alongside her husband.



