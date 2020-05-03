Rosemarie Schenk
Rosemarie Schenk Rosemarie Schenk, age 88 of Collinsville, IL, born January 28, 1932 in Chicago, IL, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. In her younger years, Rosemarie worked at a dress factory, but she mainly was a homemaker. She was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, and the Flying Legionaries in Cahokia, IL. She enjoyed making crafts and sewing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Anna nee Fabiano Porcelli; her husband, Harry Charles Schenk Jr.; a son, Harry Charles Schenk III; two brothers: Peter Porcelli and Joseph Porcelli; and two sisters: Katherine Daily and Nancy Cardwell. She is survived by her daughter, Janice (Philip "Flip") McGovern of Collinsville, IL; two grandchildren: Stephanie (Clint) Brant and Anna (Ben) Griffith; and two great-grandchildren: Lucas and Gabriella. Funeral mass will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 207 Vandalia, Collinsville, IL 62234 with Father John Beveridge celebrant. She will be interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO alongside her husband. Memorials in Rosemarie's honor can be made to Vitas Community Connection (hospice and palliative care) and mailed to Barry Wilson funeral Home, 2800 N. Center St., Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome. com


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2020.
